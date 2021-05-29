Mackenzie Maloney “had no clue” what she wanted to do when she got to high school.
“I was shy, I didn’t talk to anybody,” said Maloney, 18, a senior at Manchester High School West.
Then ROTC changed her life.
“I was hardly a leader. They took me under their wings,” said Cadet Commanding Officer Maloney.
“I was extremely scared to join at first,” Maloney said, but as it turned out, “It’s been an insane journey.”
Maloney is one of 67 students in West’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary Monday with a ceremony at the Manchester Masonic Community Center at 4 p.m.
NJROTC at West is a lot more than military training, say all involved.
“One of the hardest battles to fight is there’s this impression that this is a military program. It is not,” said Arthur Stauff, a retired U.S. Navy captain who has led NJROTC at West for the past seven years.
“It’s about citizenship and leadership. I care about good citizens. Twenty percent of our cadets will join the military — great. There are way more jobs in life in the civilian world, and we still need good citizens who know how to read the newspaper, who follow the news so they can make educated choices.”
Founded in 1971 at West to instill in cadets “the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment,” the program feels more like a “family than school,” Stauff said.
‘A tight-knit family’
Open to students at any of Manchester’s public high schools, NJROTC also draws students from outside the Queen City.
For the past four years, Cadet Executive Officer Camden Soucy has commuted across the city to be a part of the unit.
“I travel all the way pretty much from the Auburn line for this program,” said Soucy, who reports for boot camp at Fort Benning, Ga., on June 23, ahead of joining the New Hampshire National Guard.
“It’s a tight-knit family, and we’re always here for each other. All of our cadets are set up to succeed in the world. I’m very proud of it.”
The West NJROTC unit consists of several teams, including marksmanship, academic, armed drill, physical fitness, drill and color guard. Cadets are active in the community, providing color guards and performing drill routines, while also volunteering their time at events such as parades, road races and cleanups.
The program offers opportunities for college scholarships, jobs and military promotions — though cadets are not required to join the armed forces.
“We are unique in that while we teach academics ranging from followership (operating under a command), leadership, current events, maritime geography, navigation, electronics, civics and a wide variety of other topics, we always emphasize that the student’s core subjects of math, science, English, etc., are what will get them to graduate,” Stauff said.
In 1966, the Navy approved the creation of the first NJROTC units. West High School started its program five years later.
NJROTC program instructors are career Sea Service personnel from the Navy, Marines or Coast Guard.
Stauff said West’s 67 students is “lower than I’m used to seeing.”
“It’s usually more like 85 to 90. We couldn’t really recruit last year like we normally would because of COVID.”
New Hampshire has 10 Junior ROTC units, Stauff said, but West is the only unit that’s “full Navy.” Half of his salary and that of co-instructor Master Gunnery Sgt. Ronald Slagle, USMC, is picked up by the Navy, which also provides uniforms.
The district received $14,000 worth of marksmanship equipment ahead of this school year, Stauff said.
‘Shaped who I am’
Alumni of the program sing its praises long after their last drills.
Gregory Pratt said the program “shaped who I am as a person, plain and simple.”
“If I had to pick the most important lesson that I learned, it was to look at a situation and think through the possible outcomes and problems that would arise to plan for them properly — which also helps with thinking on your feet,” Pratt said.
Former cadet Laura Svitak said she was taught to “find solutions instead of giving up.”
“The NJROTC helped me as a person by teaching me good leadership qualities such as taking the initiative, knowing my capabilities, understanding good conduct, and working with others in a proper manner,” Svitak said.
The West NJROTC unit has earned many awards and distinctions since its inception 50 years ago.
Recently, the NJROTC marksmanship team won the New Hampshire State Championship in the Sporter Division for High School 3 Position Air Rifle under the Civilian Marksmanship Program in both 2020 and 2021.
Former cadet Travis Gendron praised the program for teaching him “valuable skills.”
“ROTC formed me into the man I am today,” Gendron said. “It taught me discipline and respect for myself, others and my community.”
Stauff, who is from Connecticut, said the Granite State wasn’t on his radar when he retired after a final tour as battle watch captain in the Joint Operations Center at US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany. His search for a teaching job led him to the Queen City.
“I love it here,” Stauff said. “I love New Hampshire, I love Manchester, and I feel it’s a calling to be here because it’s such a diverse community. We need this, and these kids need this stuff. I’ve got kids that slept in tarps, and I’ve got rich kids. We span the spectrum, and it’s so wonderful. I really am blessed that I get to do this.”
Maloney said she hopes more students give the unit a chance in the future.
She called the West program the “most accepting environment I’ve ever been in.”
“Give it a try,” Maloney said. “I learned things like being able to navigate a ship or leadership, that’s helped me in my everyday life.
“The thing you learn in navigation is take things one step at a time.”