West High is breaking with the three other Manchester high schools and will hold graduation on its own turf, according to the Manchester School District.
West High School will hold its graduation on Saturday morning, June 12, a day ahead of the city’s other three public high schools. West will have its ceremony at West High field, while the others will hold their graduation outdoors at the Northeast Delta Dental baseball stadium.
West Principal Richard Dichard said this year provided a unique opportunity to graduate a day earlier than other schools and have the ceremony at the field. The field, located across Main Street from the high school, can be glimpsed by motorists on Interstate 293.
“We have a fantastic facility and having it at our field will give us a home field advantage and should make for a memorable event for all of our graduates,” Dichard said in an email. The rain date will be the evening of June 16, a Wednesday.
Historically, Manchester high schools held graduations on different June evenings at outdoor locations connected to the school.
But in an agreement arranged by former Mayor Ted Gatsas, graduations moved indoors to the SNHU Arena beginning in 2010. The arena manager didn’t charge the city, but all graduations had to be held on a single day, with one graduation following another.
Dichard said West students wanted to hold the graduation on the West High field last year.
But with the pandemic in full swing, graduations were moved to the Northeast Delta Dental baseball stadium. The school district is still unable to hold graduations at the SNHU Arena, officials said in a memo issued last week.
The remaining graduations will take place at the baseball stadium on Sunday, June 13. In case of rain, the ceremonies will be postponed to June 26.
Manchester School of Technology’s graduation is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by Memorial at 1 p.m. and Central at 6 p.m.