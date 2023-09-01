studentdebt-faq

President Biden, seen with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, first announced the new income-driven student loan repayment plan in August 2022. Borrowers can sign up for it now. 

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Pos

If you are among the more than 40 million Americans whose federal student loan payments are coming due this fall, first, take a breath. Second, know that you have options.

Chief among them is President Biden's new income-driven repayment plan - Saving on a Valuable Education plan, commonly known as SAVE - which ties monthly payments to earnings and family size. The White House estimates the plan could save the typical borrower $1,000 a year on payments because it reduces the amount of income used to calculate monthly bills.

Friday, September 01, 2023
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Monday, August 28, 2023
Sunday, August 27, 2023