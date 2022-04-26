T he annual ranking of high schools published by U.S. News and World Report can be a source of pride or frustration for schools — but education experts warn the rankings are not an accurate measure of what makes a good school.
“It’s like an echo chamber,” said Dianna Terrell, professor of education at Saint Anselm College.
School districts with the interest and ability to chase higher rankings can see what they’re being measured on by the U.S. News and World Report, and invest in those areas. Terrell said she thinks the rankings place a narrow emphasis on factors that only affect students who plan to attend four-year colleges, and the rankings tend to closely mirror the wealth and educational attainment of parents.
Nine New Hampshire high schools are among the top 10% of high schools in the country, according to rankings released Tuesday by the magazine, while 15 ranked near the bottom.
The most heavily weighted portion of the rankings is the percentage of students who pass Advanced Placement exams.
Terrell pointed out that students who don’t plan to attend college tend not to take those exams. Colleges accept AP test scores for credits and prerequisites, but getting college credit isn’t that important for students who plan to go to work or join the military after high school.
The rankings also take into account how many different Advanced Placement courses a school offers, and takes several measures of how well students perform on state standardized tests. Graduation rates account for only 10% of a school’s score.
The rankings don’t take into account students’ dual-enrollment college courses, such as those offered through New Hampshire’s community colleges, or any measure of career-readiness.
“To me that’s just a crazy way to evaluate schools, just by counting up Advanced Placement classes,” said Lynn O’Shaughnessy, a higher-education journalist and consultant who runs the website thecollegesolution.com.
The ranking relies on old test scores: the three years of test scores before the 2019-20 school year, when most schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and administrators skipped assessment tests.
U.S. News undertook the rankings with the assistance of RTI International, a nonprofit social science research firm based in North Carolina.
The top ranked school in New Hampshire was the Academy for Science and Design, a Nashua charter school.
An email sent to the director was not immediately returned, but the school, like most others in New Hampshire, is on spring break this week.
Although the school got the top ranking in New Hampshire, the 87% graduation rate noted by the U.S. News ranking is just below the New Hampshire statewide average of 88%.
The No. 2-ranked high school, Windham High School, had a 97% graduation rate — with a student body more than four times as large.
“We’re really not comparing apples to apples here,” Terrell said.
Hanover, Hopkinton and Profile Senior High School in Bethlehem round out the top five.
Ranks track wealth, education
Terrell said the annual rankings always have a strong correlation with the educational attainment of students’ parents. Families who have attended college tend to push their schools to offer Advanced Placement courses, which are all-important in the U.S. News rankings.
Terrell added that smaller schools — without the staff or funds to get several teachers certified to teach Advanced Placement courses — are at a disadvantage in the rankings.
The rankings also track closely per-pupil spending, Terrell said, with higher-spending districts ranking higher than low-spending districts like Manchester and Nashua.
In an email, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the rankings may not reveal the smaller accomplishments throughout New Hampshire schools that deserve praise, “including those schools working with challenging student populations.”
Terrell agreed, saying schools that effectively educate students who are learning English, who are growing up in poverty and who have special needs are not really rewarded in the rankings.
Edelblut said more effort must be made to ensure that all children are prepared for future endeavors, and room for substantial improvement exists when it comes to test scores and graduation rates.
Nashua’s two city high schools ranked 31st (North) and 36th (South) in the state.
Manchester’s Central High School placed No. 64 among the 84 New Hampshire schools included. The three other Manchester public schools — Memorial, Manchester School of Technology and West — were not ranked individually but graded between the 70th and 84th high schools in the state.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said the city faces many problems that other schools in the state don’t, and those were exacerbated by COVID-19.
“Manchester is the largest district in the state, with aging school buildings, the largest number of students living at or below the poverty level, and a growing number of students with special education needs or limited English language proficiency,” she wrote in an email.
Craig said Manchester schools have taken several steps to improve student achievement, including new curricula, increased professional development of teachers, a focus on social-emotional learning, reduction in class sizes, on-demand tutoring and expanded summer learning programs.
Other schools ranking at the bottom were public schools in Franklin, Farmington, Hinsdale, Newport and Milton, as well as three charter schools: Next, Great Bay, and Granite State Arts Academy.
O’Shaughnessy said too much focus on a high school’s ranking, especially a ranking based heavily on Advanced Placement courses, is not helpful for students and families, even those who are college-bound. No ranking can capture the whole experience of a student, and students can find other ways to learn, outside of their high schools.
“Just do the best you can wherever you happen to be,” O’Shaughnessy said.
The full U.S. News ranking can be seen at https://bit.ly/3xVUnKI