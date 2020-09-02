A private school in Wilton is building outdoor classrooms so students can return to in-person classes.
“With any kind of droplet or airborne disease, we want to increase airflow and one of the best ways to do that is to take students outside," Willow Graham, High Mowing School director of health services said in a news release. "We are creating outdoor learning spaces for students to stay physically distant from each other while enjoying their learning experience in the beautiful outdoors.”
In March, the school transitioned to online instruction for both its K-8 campus at Pine Hill and the high school campus to contain the spread of COVID-19.
After months of planning, the news release states, the school made the decision to proceed with in-person classes for the start of the 2020-21 school year by "following state recommendations for supportive practices to maintain a healthy environment."
On Monday, the seventh of eight A-frame outdoor learning areas was raised on the Pine Hill at High Mowing School campus.
School maintenance crew member Tristan Kline said wood used for construction was harvested on the school's 300-plus acre campus.
"We planned the structures to support spacing the students six feet apart while maintaining a steep angle on the roof to avoid snow pile-up," Kline said. "The structure is very tall to get the right pitch with adequate space underneath it.”
When asked how the faculty and students will handle inclement weather Willow said, “students won’t be asked to stay outside if it is dangerous for them to do so but we know there is no such thing as bad weather: It’s all about appropriate clothing, so we will be educating about how to dress appropriately for the rain and the snow. Of course, if it is unsafe for them to go outside, we will be inside.”
According to the news release, faculty and students set up tents last week in several areas on the high school campus, the news release states. Students and faculty are creating 120 lap desks so each student can have a personal, portable work surface.
Fifty of the school's boarding students on campus are in the midst of a 14-day quarantine prior to the start of school on Sept. 8.
Head of School Geraldine Kline called outdoor learning "a natural extension" of programs already offered to students.
"Prior to COVID considerations, outdoor activities and learning opportunities were already a major part of the curriculum," she said. "We had to adapt and be creative, but our campus and our curriculum are perfectly suited for today’s situation. We are so grateful for the school’s farm-like setting that allows us to spread out and take full advantage of our surroundings.”