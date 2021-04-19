During his five years as superintendent of the Windham School District, Richard Langlois oversaw the renovating and rebuilding of two schools, expanded access to technology and college credit, created a full-day kindergarten program and had the first K-12 schools in the state to pursue and obtain formal accreditation.
At the end of the year, he’ll be retiring from a 46-year career in public education that began in Manchester.
“I have been honored and humbled and really appreciated the opportunity to be here and work with the kids,” Langlois said.
Assistant Superintendent Kori Alice Becht will take over as superintendent on Jan. 1, 2022, the Windham School Board announced earlier this month. Langlois will continue to serve in an advisory capacity for a six-month period after that.
Langlois said he is looking forward to spending time with his wife and family and getting caught up with old friends.
Langlois took the helm of Windham schools in 2016, about one year after Windham High School earned its accreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) during the tenure of his predecessor, Winfried Feneberg.
Langlois said he fought for a warrant article to usher in full-day kindergarten, which passed in time for the 2019-2020 school year, and he said they completed construction of a fully rebuilt Golden Brook School, a $38.9 million project, in the same year.
The facility now has capacity for 1,100 students, he said.
“It’s one of the largest elementary schools in the region,” Langlois said.
They also renovated Windham Middle School, which had fallen below state standards, and added advanced engineering labs with 3D printers to improve upon the school’s technology education. They also added a family and consumer science lab and culinary kitchen for their life skills program.
Technology has been a big focus throughout Langlois' time in Windham. He said he made it a point to design a learning commons space in the renovated schools that would be a hub of extracurricular and learning activity, equipped with computers.
“I don’t believe anyone in New Hampshire has a learning hub concept other than the two new schools that we put online,” he said.
He said he worked to ensure each student in the district had a device, including iPads, Mac Airs and Chromebooks, and upgraded SMART Board interactive displays with Clear Touch displays.
Langlois said he also made an effort to ensure nearly all teaching staff have the highest levels of certification.
“I believe every child is entitled to a staff instructor that meets that high standard,” Langlois said.
Langlois said he’s also proud of helping to build a “more robust” early college credit program by arranging for students to study online for dual credit, enabling juniors and seniors to study overseas, and by creating new college partnerships, principally with Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, Mass.
A lifelong resident of Bradford, Mass., Langlois earned his college degree at the University of New Hampshire and got his first teaching job at Trinity High School in Manchester.
After that, he was a teacher at Timberlane Regional High School for three years and in the Salem School District for 14 years, where he also coordinated Salem’s career and technical education program.
For the next 14 years after that, starting in 1994, he served as an executive director and later as an assistant superintendent in the Haverhill, Mass., school district, where his children attended school. He became the superintendent of the Saugus, Mass., school district in 2008 and took over as Marlborough, Mass., superintendent in 2013.
Becht has worked in the Windham School District for 21 years, first as a sixth-grade teacher, then as a middle school assistant principal and principal. She became the Center School principal from 2010 to 2013, after which she joined district administration.
She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Boston College in 2016, and was promoted to assistant superintendent the same year.
“Dr. Becht’s loyalty to Windham knows no bounds and her familiarity with our district is unmatched,” the school board said in a press release.