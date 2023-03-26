By a resounding margin, voters in Tilton, Northfield and Sanbornton on Saturday added career and technical education (CTE) programs in precision manufacturing and cosmetology to the Winnisquam Regional School District’s agricultural education center — creating two new job training pathways for high school students in the greater Lakes Region.
The additions complement what’s currently available at the Huot Technical Education Center in Laconia, and will provide hands-on learning for high school students from Tilton, Northfield, Sanbornton, Northfield, Franklin, Belmont, Laconia, Gilford and the Newfound School District.
“It’s a great day for the Winnisquam community,” said WRSD School Board Chair Seth Goodwin of Sanbornton. ”We did what’s best for our students and we’re looking forward to all their new opportunities and we thank our community for supporting it.”
The vote, which was 267-79, took place at Winnisquam Regional School District’s annual meeting.
The $10.9 million project, which includes renovating and expanding the agriculture center building, could be completed by the 2024-25 school year, depending on contractor availability. Roughly $7.65 million will be paid by the state through an agreement with the state Department of Education. The district will finance the balance with a 15-year, $3.3 million bond.
The CTE-Agriculture Center project is viewed as a big win for area students after Winnisquam voters turned it down last year, six votes shy of the three-fifths majority required to pass it. Saturday’s approval totaled 77%.
“This will provide students with practical hands-on learning that offers career pathways, especially for kids who don’t go to college,” said Nina Gardner of Sanbornton, chair of the WRSD budget committee. CTE programs have “all kinds of practical aspects.” Because agriculture students present at competitions, “They learn to speak and debate. They develop skills to use in jobs as adults.”
In the district’s panel discussions leading up to the vote, including with cosmetology students, “You saw young people blossoming and finding out who they were. That’s not insignificant.” When students get to a place where skills learned match their interest, they take off, Gardner said.
The CTE additions, part of the $28.665 million school district budget, passed Saturday, are based on current student interest and workforce demands.
The nearest high school cosmetology training is in Concord, and the program has a wait list. Precision manufacturing uses computer-operated machinery to fabricate parts for a variety of industries, including aerospace and defense contractors in the Lakes Region.
“Career and technical education is a powerful economic driver for New Hampshire,” providing a pipeline of students with family-sustaining employment opportunities in thriving and emerging fields, Jeff Beard, deputy director for CTE at the state Department of Education, said in a statement emailed Friday.
According to data from the state education department: CTE students have a 10% higher graduation rate than non-CTE students. Over 75% enroll in postsecondary education after high school. Six of the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs are in technical fields or require a CTE background.
Small-scale farming, the mainstay of agriculture statewide, remains a staple of New Hampshire’s tourism business, Beard said.
