Nina Gardner

By a resounding margin, voters in Tilton, Northfield and Sanbornton on Saturday added career and technical education (CTE) programs in precision manufacturing and cosmetology to the Winnisquam Regional School District’s agricultural education center — creating two new job training pathways for high school students in the greater Lakes Region.

The additions complement what’s currently available at the Huot Technical Education Center in Laconia, and will provide hands-on learning for high school students from Tilton, Northfield, Sanbornton, Northfield, Franklin, Belmont, Laconia, Gilford and the Newfound School District.

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023