School districts throughout the state are changing how they conduct remote learning after hearing concerns from teachers and parents.
In Nashua, schools are limiting the hours of instruction each day and placing guidelines on how many assignments students can receive.
Assistant superintendent Donna Fitzpatrick said she is hopeful the revisions will make it easier for students to engage in remote learning while also reducing screen time.
“This is a different learning environment,” said Fitzpatrick, explaining the district wants students to continue to learn necessary skills without overwhelming them, their parents or teachers.
The Nashua School District has implemented new guidelines for each level of schooling. The primary change is that elementary students up to the fifth grade will be scheduled for remote learning from 8:15 a.m. to noon, and teachers will be off-line in the afternoon for preparation and planning.
At the middle school level, the remote school day will be no longer than 2 1/2 hours of screen time, with parents encouraging their children to not work more than three hours a day. A minimum of two assignments a week for each class has been suggested.
High school students are urged to do their work in four hours or less, with remote learning of no more than 2 1/2 hours of screen time for each class in a single week.
“District-wide, there was a need for some type of modification for the kids,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley.
He said some inconsistencies remain in how teachers approach remote learning. Some hold classes and office hours virtually, while others do it remotely with a Google thread group.
“We really want to find out what works for the teachers,” he said, adding the process might be tweaked even further.
The guidelines are adjustable, said Fitzpatrick, who acknowledged that some students work better later in the day, and others are more productive in the morning. Advanced students in honors courses should expect to be completing more work, she added.
“The rule of thumb is being flexible,” said Garth McKinney, an assistant superintendent in Nashua.
After receiving feedback from elementary teachers and parents that the workload was overwhelming, McKinney specifically stressed the importance of providing more planning time and flexibility for teachers.
Changes had to be made to ensure that students were not exposed to too much screen time, he said. In some cases, young students are completing the work on their own because parents are working or the students are being watched by older siblings busy completing their own classwork.
“This is taking a toll on everybody,” said Cory Izbicki, business administrator for the Litchfield School District.
He said setting a rigid remote learning schedule might be too much to ask of families.
“We are trying to find that sweet spot,” said Litchfield Superintendent Mike Jette, who said a combination of structure and flexibility is needed.
“I am under a lot of stress and parents are under a lot of stress and we have no right to dictate how these parents let their kids learn,” Elizabeth MacDonald, a school board member in Litchfield, said last week.