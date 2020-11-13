Manchester schoolchildren could revert to remote learning after Thanksgiving until at least mid-January.
On Monday, Superintendent John Goldhardt will ask the school board to vote to close school buildings to most students after Thanksgiving, because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Manchester. If schools close, only students receiving special education will go to city schools. Other students will learn remotely, as they did in the spring.
Goldhardt said if the school board approves, school buildings will close after Thanksgiving, and would not reopen until the middle of January.
Manchester's plan to open schools stressed that learning in schools was only possible if the count of COVID-19 cases remained low in the city. But cases have been rising in recent weeks.
The school reopening plan said two straight weeks with more than 10 active cases in Manchester would trigger a return to remote learning.
City health officials said the trend of rising COVID-19 spread in Manchester has become very clear, and they expect the city to hit that benchmark, two weeks of more than 10 cases, by next week.
Goldhardt said the district was also struggling to staff classrooms, because of teachers quarantining and holiday travel. But Goldhardt said rising cases would force schools to close, even if staffing was not a problem.
"This is not the direction we want to go, but given the situation it appears unavoidable," he said.
Goldhardt urged school families to keep wearing masks, keep a physical distance from others, wash hands often, avoid crowds and keep activities outdoors.
"We’re all tired of COVID-19, and we all want things to go back to normal," Goldhardt said in the message to families. "But now is not the time to ease up. Please remain vigilant."
The school board must approve Goldhardt's proposal to close schools at its meeting Monday evening.