The high school students who filed into psychology teacher Jeffrey Keene's first-period class on Tuesday were greeted with a striking assignment: "TODAY WAS YOUR 'LAST DAY' ALIVE," Keene's instructions read in capital letters. "WRITE YOUR OWN OBITUARY."

The prompt was one of several reflections Keene asked his 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students to write on the topic of school shootings. They had been on Keene's mind that morning, he told The Washington Post in an interview, between the recent Nashville school shooting and his school's plans to hold an active-shooter drill that day.

