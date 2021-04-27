A charter school that offered year-round schooling and a "career-cluster" approach to education is closing its Manchester campus in June, the school announced.
Trustees for Making Community Connections decided on Monday to consolidate its two campuses at its Keene location, the school said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the Union Leader reported that trustees were considering the move but holding off to give parents and supporters an opportunity to raise money.
"We are immensely proud of the MC2 students, graduates, families, and educators who, during the last 10 years of the campus’s operation in Manchester, proved the power of learner-centered education to change," the five trustees said in a statement.
MC2 offered year-round schooling -- 10-week quarters separated by three weeks of vacation.
According to its website, MC2 attempts to eliminate the predictive values of race, class, gender and special capacities that factor into student achievement. Learning teams focus on individual attention, student goals and parental voice. The program includes career clusters curriculum and internships.
The charter school provided education to middle and high school students and was located in a portion of the former Union Leader building. In 2018, it counted 80 students, but its recent enrollment had fallen to 47.
It only returned to part-time, in-person instruction last month.
Because charter schools do not get funding from cities and towns, they rely on aid from the state, meted out based on how many students enroll.
The state law governing charter schools suggests they privately raise money to match the state funding they receive. But fundraising varies from school to school, so some rely more heavily on state aid than others.
According to documents filed with the state office of the Legislative Budget Assistant, Making Community Connections raised just under $8,000. Many New Hampshire charter schools were able to raise $70,000, and the most successful raised $185,000 in 2019.