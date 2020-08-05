With many working parents trying to secure child care this fall, the YMCA of Greater Nashua has created a program to help busy parents manage the challenges associated with remote and hybrid schooling.
The YMCA Educational Academy has been created to serve as a lifeline for working parents with children who will be facing non-traditional school settings this year. School districts throughout the region are incorporating remote learning and partial in-classroom instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Educational Academy is absolutely a relief to so many parents who know that they will now have a place they are comfortable with that offers enrichment programs and also dives into a deeper curriculum,” said Sarah Sutherland, director of Happy Kids, part of the YMCA Educational Academy.
The academy will be offered to children in kindergarten through sixth grade, and will provide a full day of child care for up to 325 children in the region. For $40 a day, families may opt for one of two locations -- Camp Sargent in Merrimack or Westwood Park in Nashua -- where the academy will be held.
Children will receive guidance and assistance from counselors to complete their own school district’s assignments and remote work throughout the day while attending the academy, according to Joseph Manzoli, chief operating officer at the YMCA of Greater Nashua.
In addition, the counselors will be trained to use BellXcel, an evidence-based learning curriculum designed to enhance math and literacy skills for targeted skill levels and grades.
“We decided, coming into this new school year, that we could provide both childcare and an educational experience for kids,” Manzoli said.
The academy will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and student pods will be formed so that children are not commingling with those in other pods in an effort to mitigate risks associated with the coronavirus.
“We are going to see how much demand there is. We can’t serve everybody that is going to need it,” Manzoli said.
“But, collectively, we are trying to serve as many students as possible.”
Sutherland said she foresees the Educational Academy being quite popular among families, explaining there could eventually be a wait list.
“These students are going to be provided with a really holistic program when it comes to education,” said Sutherland, adding she is excited to expand upon what was offered by the YMCA of Greater Nashua in the spring and piloted this summer in the midst of the pandemic.
Students will have reserved time to engage in remote learning with their schools and quiet spaces will be provided to complete assignments and studies. Staff and volunteers will be available to assist the students with their work.
About 30 counselors will be hired if enrollment is at full capacity, according to Manzoli. To address equity issues, financial assistance is available for families.