Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) at a discussion with officials at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Va., on Sept. 1.  

 Craig Hudson/Washington Post

RICHMOND, Virginia - A high school senior in rural Riner, Va., reported his English teacher to state authorities for the way she was teaching "Beowulf."

"All my teacher wants to talk about is how the book is sexist because it portrays the warriors as men and not women," the student wrote Jan. 30 to the teacher tip line that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) had just set up to banish "divisive concepts" from public education. "I believe my teacher is in violation of Governor Youngkin's Executive Order which prohibits the teaching of 'divisive topics.' "

Thursday, November 03, 2022
Wednesday, November 02, 2022