NEW YORK -- Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday decided who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020.

In 30 of the country's 50 states, so-called "election deniers" are candidates for at least one of the state's positions overseeing elections -- governor, secretary of state or attorney general, according to nonprofit advocacy group States United Action.