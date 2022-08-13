Berlin

A view of the City of Berlin with Mount Forest in the background and the site of the Burgess Biomass plant in the foreground.

 Union Leader File

A federal grant announced last week promises to fund construction on a snowmelt system for downtown Berlin’s streets and sidewalks.

Amid growing concern about the use of salt to melt snow in New Hampshire and around the country, the project will be the state’s first municipal snow-melt system, with city officials hoping to save thousands of dollars every year on snow removal and cut down on salt damage to Berlin’s bridges, cars and the Androscoggin River.