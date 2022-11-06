2.3-magnitude earthquake hits off Lake Winnisquam Staff Report Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 2.3-magnitude earthquake happened off Lake Winnisquam early Sunday morning.The earthquake occurred just after 4:20 a.m. about 3.1 miles northwest of Laconia, at the depth of 5.4 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Forty-two people reported being able to feel the quake to the USGS as of Sunday afternoon.According to USGS, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2 is a minor earthquake, and is usually not felt by humans, but can still be recorded by seismographic equipment.A 1.7-magnitude quake near Lisbon which occurred at 11:07 a.m. Oct. 7 was the most recent quake to hit the state. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Recent survey points to big problems with Merrimack River Green burial becoming more popular in NH Officials: Revised Mount Washington Master Plan prioritizes the environment Lots of energy around green energy in Lebanon Mass. and NH settle dispute over who pays for Merrimack River flood management Request News Coverage