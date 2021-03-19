Epping planning officials will require the developer of a new industrial project to take a greener approach to salting walkways and its parking lot to minimize the potential impacts on the town’s aquifer.
The planning board last week gave conditional approval to the plan from Route 125/101 Investments to construct a 100,000-square-foot industrial building near Lowe’s and Walmart in the Epping Crossing complex.
One of the biggest concerns was the use of salt during the winter months.
The building will be built near the aquifer and land the town purchased for $2.3 million in 2014. The town bought the land because there were existing wells on the property to increase the municipal water supply.
Jim Pouliot, the town’s water and sewer superintendent, expressed concern about the amount of salt that’s already being used on roads and parking lots in the area of the town wells with Walmart and Lowe’s and routes 101, 125 and 27 nearby.
“There’s just a lot of salt being used in that area,” he said.
The chloride levels in the water from those wells was approximately 80 to 85 parts per million in 2017 when they went online, but have increased to around 100, Pouliot said.
“They are climbing, but they’re not climbing drastically,” he said.
For comparison, Pouliot said the chloride level in the Hoar Pond well, which is located in another part of town, has 10 parts per million.
While the levels are not in violation of any environmental rules, he said they are concerning and stressed that efforts should be made to protect the wells.
Pouliot said he was told by the state Department of Environmental Services that there are other chemicals that could be used as an alternative, but they’re costly.
He’s also spoken with the state Department of Transportation about the salt usage on routes 101, 125 and 27, which are state roads, but was told that they’re too heavily traveled and reducing the amount of salt would become a safety issue.
“I don’t think we’re going to get much of a reduction in that area,” he said.
In an effort to minimize salt usage, the planning board is requiring that Route 125/101 Investments use only crews that have Green SnowPro certification through the Department of Environmental Services. The certification involves training commercial salt applicators in salt reduction practices.
Walmart is willing to use Green SnowPro-certified crews as well to reduce salt and look at other possible chemicals for its parking lot, said Pouliot, who is also hoping Lowe’s will do the same.
Town officials plan to explore other options for aquifer protection and limiting salt usage by the businesses in Epping Crossing.
“I just think we as a town and a community spent a lot of money on these wells and I think it’s our duty to make certain we’re protecting them, and what may not be bad now, who knows what it will look like 10 to 15 years down the road,” planning board member Heather Clark said.