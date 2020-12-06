Five Rivers Conservation Trust was awarded $215,000 to help conserve 118 acres of the Pletcher Farm, also known as the Vegetable Ranch in Warner.
"The Pletcher Farm/Vegetable Ranch is an important part of our local food system" Beth McGuinn, executive director of Five Rivers Conservation Trust, said in a news release announcing the grant from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP).
Owner/Farmer Larry Pletcher has raised organic vegetable crops on the land for decades, McGuinn said.
"Larry has built quality farm soils using organic methods to increase nutrients and organic matter," she said. "Conserving this farm will ensure that future farmers can continue to use these soils for agricultural production."
His produce is sold direct to consumers at the Concord Farmer’s Market, Concord Cooperative Market, Local Harvest CSA, Concord Hospital, Warner Local Market, Whole Foods and many other venues.
The grant will help conserve the 118-acre farm as well as the forested headwaters of Stevens and Willow Brooks, identified as priorities for conservation by the town.
According to the news release, the farm’s wildlife habitat is ranked highly by New Hampshire Fish and Game, in part because the property is adjacent to a 10,000-acre block of undeveloped land including Mount Kearsarge and Black Mountain.
LCHIP grants are highly competitive. This year applicants requested nearly $8 million in funding compared to $4.1 million available for grants.
With the receipt of the LCHIP grant, Five Rivers officials plan to move forward with a campaign to raise $25,000 in private donations from community members, fans of local and organic food, lovers of wildlife and clean water enthusiasts.
Every private donation will be matched by funds from the Thomas W. Hass Fund of the NH Charitable Foundation.
Interested supporters can learn more at www.5rct.org.
Additional funding for the project has been awarded by the Farm Future Fund of the NH Association of Conservation Districts, the Quabbin to Cardigan Partnership, the town of Warner, and private donors.