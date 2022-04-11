Nearly 200 people from nearly 60 different organizations gathered in front of the federal courthouse on State Street Saturday to protest a proposed natural gas pipeline from Longmeadow to Springfield, a gas pipeline that owner Eversource said is redundant, probably won’t be needed and could cost as much as $44 million.
The company website calls the pipeline a “reliability project,” to ensure the flow of natural gas in the event the company’s primary pipeline is disabled. But some of the protestors said the only reliability coming from the project is profit for Eversource stockholders.
“Eversource, the answer is ‘No’,” Tanisha Arena said. “Just like biomass the answer was ‘No.’ And, this time we are not going to say ‘No’ for 12 or 13 years, the answer is ‘No’.
The Executive Director of Arise for Social Justice, Arena said that the people should not be forced to pay for a project that helps to destroy the environment without providing benefits to the people.
“We have shouldered the burden of all the mistakes they have made, all the engineering disasters, you people blowing stuff up. The people have paid for that in the past and this time they should not have to,” she said.
The short pipeline running from Longmeadow to downtown Springfield is designed as a backup source of natural gas if the primary line is out of service.
“The proposed project will also reduce the chance of gas service interruptions during periods of maintenance or unexpected disruption,” a statement from Eversource’s website reads.
The company has proposed four different routes for the 16-inch, high-pressure line running from 5.4 to 7.2 miles at an estimated cost of between $33 to $44 million. All of the routes direct the pipeline along city streets and through city neighborhoods.
The line would run from what Longmeadow residents described as an eight-building industrial complex in Longmeadow called a “point of delivery station” or POD, to the existing Bliss Street Station in downtown Springfield. The company’s preferred route would run the high-pressure line along Laurel Street and N. Magawiska Road in Longmeadow to Long Hill Street in Springfield, then along the Route 91 corridor and East Columbus Avenue. Another proposed route directs the pipeline through the streets of the Forest Park neighborhood.
State Rep. Bud Williams told protestors that huge investments in outdated infrastructure is costly and unnecessary.
“Building new fossil fuel infrastructure is retrogressive,” he said. “In this day and age, we are exploring and transitioning to renewable energy that does not harm our planet and our communities.”
“This pipeline ensures a consistent stream of profit for Eversource. It is not clear how the community will benefit from this project. On the contrary, the ratepayers will have to pay for the project to the detriment of their health and wellbeing,” Williams said.
Rep. Jake Oliveira said he too was concerned about the environmental consequences of continuing to rely on fossil fuels, but he was also concerned about the safety issues natural gas represented to the people of Springfield.
Pointing to a sign held by a protester in the crowd, Oliveira read off the statistics from the 2018 Lawrence natural gas disaster.
“It says Merrimack Valley in September of 2018. One death, 25 people injured. We had 40 homes destroyed or set on fire from the explosions caused by gas lines built and maintained by Columbia Gas,” Oliveira said. “The expansion of natural gas is not only bad for our environment it is costly to the ratepayers and, as pointed out by that sign, very, very dangerous.”
Eversource purchased Columbia Gas’s assents following the incident. A study by the National Transportation and Safety Board found that a gas line feeding homes in Lawrence and Andover was inadvertently over-pressurized by an employee. Some 3 to 5 homes were destroyed by explosions and between 60 and 80 structure fires were reported.
Naia Tenerowicz of the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition pointed out that Springfield, too, suffered its own natural gas-related disaster in November of 2012, when a gas explosion in a Worthington Street building destroyed that building and several others, and heavily damaged 14 more. Eighteen people were injured in the blast heard more than 10 miles away.
However, that disaster was not due to pipeline failure. Even when the city was hit by a devastating tornado in 2011, the primary pipeline carrying natural gas into the city across the Memorial Bridge was in the direct path of the storm. It was undamaged, Tenerowicz said.
Longmeadow resident Steven Marantz said he only needed one word to describe the Eversource pipeline proposal — boondoggle. Marantz said the definition of a boondoggle, in this case, is that after all the construction is done, and despite ignoring Massachusetts state law calling for a reduction in gas emissions by a full 50-percent by 2050, the last aspect is, who pays for it.
“Eversource doesn’t pay for it. The ratepayers pay for it. They will make money from it, we will make sure of that because the ratepayers are paying for it. That doesn’t seem fair now does it?”
Marantz proposed renaming the pipeline the “Eversource Western Massachusetts Boondoggle.”
That boondoggle will fall hardest on those who can least afford it, Terry Gibson, the field and cultural organizer for the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program said.
“Neighbor-to-Neighbor organizes community members who sometimes live paycheck to paycheck, sometimes on public assistance,” he said. “Our members are folks who hold down multiple jobs and are always vulnerable to being exploited by these large corporations. We want these corporations to keep our members’ best interests to heart and keep our best interests in mind.”
“These taxpaying citizens in the City of Springfield are currently paying some of the highest energy costs in the Commonwealth and Eversource continues to suggest raising its rates. We are here to demand that Eversource put the people over profit.”
