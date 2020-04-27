MANCHESTER -- When Kelly Pascoal's 5-year-old son told her he wanted to spend the day picking up trash, she wasn't surprised.
"Carter loves to make the earth beautiful and keep it clean," she wrote in an email. "Whenever he sees any type of litter he gets very upset and doesn’t understand why people can’t clean up after themselves."
The pair set off from their home off Dunbarton Road on Sunday and covered Front Street onto the Amoskeag Bridge to the corner of Elm and Webster streets, Pascoal said. They collected two bags of litter.
"I held the bags for him while he used his grabber to pick them up and then we asked a local store if we could dump the bags in their dumpster so we could walk back home empty-handed, Pascoal said.
Carter Manson, who has an uncle who works in waste management in Canada, has been interested in the work for almost two years.
"He was actually a garbage man for Halloween this past year," Pascoal said of her son, who will be entering kindergarten this fall.
She featured photos of the cleanup on Facebook and got a lot of responses.
"I feel famous," he told his mom.