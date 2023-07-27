Heavy rains, followed by heat and sun, are wreaking havoc with the state’s freshwater ponds, lakes and rivers, causing toxic bacteria blooms that can sicken swimmers, pets and wildlife.
The state is on its way to a summer record number of cyanobacteria blooms, according to state data.
Cyanobacteria clusters, varying in color from blue green to yellow-green, orange and even white, can cause skin irritations and gastrointestinal symptoms for humans and animals that come in contact or ingest them.
This season’s weather pattern has been a perfect storm for algae blooms, which thrive on phosphorous and nitrogen that enter the water through runoff and erosion, according to environmental experts.
“It’s a dangerous cycle now, with ideal growing conditions for toxic cyanobacteria,” said Andrea LaMoreaux, president of NH Lakes, a freshwater watchdog organization.
“We’ve broken the record number of advisories for each month so far this year,” Kate Hastings, cyanobacteria bloom program manager for the state Department of Environmental Services, said Thursday.
Advisories, which are issued when freshwater samples exceed safe levels for recreation, signal that people and pets should avoid swimming, wading or drinking the water. June saw the highest statewide total — 18 advisories in one month, Hastings said.
This week, advisories are in effect at Province Lake in Wakefield and Effingham, Mirror Lake in Whitefield, Hunkins Pond in Sanbornton and Winona Lake in New Hampton and Center Harbor.
Advisories have been removed at Mascoma Lake in Enfield and Lebanon, and Tucker Pond in Salisbury.
Alerts, which mean cyanobacteria overgrowth has been detected and people should proceed with caution, have been issued at Swain’s Lake in Barrington, Pool Pond in Rindge, Crystal Lake in Enfield and Lebanon, Deering Reservoir in Deering and Silver Lake in Harrisville and Nelson.
“For an alert, you don’t necessarily have to stay out. If you don’t see any bloom, the risk should be low. For an advisory, stay out of the water and keep pets out, too,” Hastings said.
LaMoreaux said cyano-blooms tend to impact water bodies that are more developed, “but no lake is immune.”
“It’s not just smaller lakes,” she said.
Hastings said it’s hard to know with certainty that cyano-blooms are increasing over time as a result of changing weather patterns, because public awareness and reporting is also increasing statewide.
E-Coli, a bacteria present in soil and fecal matter, this week exceeded safe levels in Webster Lake in Franklin.
Not all freshwater bodies are sampled, and those tested may not be screened on a regular basis, Hastings said.
Unhealthy growth spurt
Extraordinarily heavy rainstorms are increasing erosion as well as runoff from fertilized lawns and septic system leaching fields. The water also contains more debris, including fallen tree limbs and wooden docks that have floated away, LaMoreaux said.
Soil and sediment entering lakes and ponds have boosted the food supply for cyanobacteria. Phosphorous and heat from sunlight act as multipliers, triggering their exponential growth. Cyanobacteria typically inhabit fresh water, but at much lower and relatively harmless concentrations, until ideal conditions arise — like now.
Cyanobacteria can look like scum, mats, spilled paint or paint chips. The water can turn blue, green, white, yellow or brownish, according to DES.
Clusters can be blown or carried by waves, and toxins can remain for a period of time that depends on how frequently the water is mixed, LaMoreaux said.
“It’s hard to know exactly when toxicity is gone or where the cyano-bloom actually is. You don’t know where it’s come from or where it’s going,” LaMoreaux said. “It’s best to err on the side of caution.’’
If the water looks unusual, discolored or suspicious, it may be wise to keep away, LaMoreaux said. Rinsing off quickly is a good way to prevent getting sick from swimming in fresh water that may contain high levels of cyanobacteria.
Property owners should watch where erosion and runoff is coming from and divert it away from rivers, ponds and lakes when possible.
Cyanobacteria tend to out-compete other phytoplankton in warmer temperatures, said Hastings at NH DES.
When it comes to personal safety, “We really need to take personal responsibility and do our own risk assessment,” LaMoreaux said. “We still do have some of the cleanest lakes in this state, but there are times when health can be compromised. Enjoy them with a little bit more information to keep safe.”
For more information, including current cyanobacteria advisories in New Hampshire: www.des.nh.gov/water/healthy-swimming/harmful-algal-blooms