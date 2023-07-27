230730-news-cyanosign

Cyanobacteria advisories indicate that a water body is not safe for swimming.

 NH DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Heavy rains, followed by heat and sun, are wreaking havoc with the state’s freshwater ponds, lakes and rivers, causing toxic bacteria blooms that can sicken swimmers, pets and wildlife.

The state is on its way to a summer record number of cyanobacteria blooms, according to state data.