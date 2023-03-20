climate-report

OSLO -- Climate scientists on Monday appealed directly to everyone on the planet to seize a dwindling chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) or risk harming people living today and their descendants for thousands of years.

With graphics showing individuals -- from babies to retirees -- set to suffer ever more from rising heat, the report by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) gives a more personal twist to findings about looming threats than its past studies directed at governments.