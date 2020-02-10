HANOVER -- After Dartmouth College backed off plans last year to build a $200 million biomass heating plant, the college is forming new advisory groups to chart a path forward on efforts to curb carbon emissions.
The new Dartmouth Sustainability Advisory Board and Ad Hoc Working Group on Energy will advise Rosi Kerr, Dartmouth’s director of sustainability.
“It will be good to begin working with these thought leaders and experts,” Kerr said in a statement about the groups. “I know they will challenge Dartmouth to ask the right questions as we pursue sustainability leadership.”
The college stopped efforts to build the biomass plant to replace the steam heating plant after it received pushback from prominent alumni.
Last year, alumni George Woodwell, William Schlesinger and John Sterman sent a letter to the college, calling on the school to abandon the centerpiece of the school's green energy initiative. Woodwell said burning wood is not the best path to reducing carbon.
“If we are going to reduce the CO2 in the atmosphere we need to rebuild forests, and not cut them down,” Woodwell said.
Sterman will serve on both groups to advise Kerr, who is now planning a spring forum at the college where energy experts will discuss systems, technologies, and processes Dartmouth could consider implementing to achieve the sustainability goals set in 2017 by President Philip Hanlon.
Hanlon pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Dartmouth’s 2010 levels by 50% by 2025 and by 80% by 2050. The new biomass plant brought the college closer to the goal by heating the campus with hot water, instead of the current steam plant. The college right now burns through about 3.5 million gallons of No. 6 fuel oil every year to heat its 120 buildings with steam.