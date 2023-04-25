Chris Kelly of Manchester, and of the NAACP's environment and climate justice committee, installs the first PurpleAir monitor in the program being supported by The Nature Conservancy and Greater Manchester NAACP. Kelly is also a solar energy specialist for Revision Energy.
A PurpleAir was installed on the pump house at Dupont Splash Pad next to Northwest Elementary School in Manchester on the West Side on Tuesday afternoon. It's the first of 12 being installed around the city.
Chris Kelly of Manchester, and of the NAACP's environment and climate justice committee, was installing and discussing it. He is also a solar energy specialist for Revision Energy.
Jeff Underhill of Bow, who is retired from the state Department of Environmental Services, talks about the PurpleAir devices being installed around Manchester in a program to monitor particulate matter in the air in city neighborhoods.
Workers on Tuesday installed the first of 12 air-quality monitors that will go up in Manchester this spring in hopes of determining whether air in city neighborhoods is as clean and wholesome as it should be.
The baseball-sized monitor was installed with one bracket and a single screw onto the side of the pumphouse at the Rock Rimmon splash pad.
The Manchester effort involves the Manchester NAACP, The Nature Conservancy, the city Health Department and the state Department of Environmental Services.
While the state maintains sophisticated and expensive air monitoring locations at several locations across New Hampshire, none are in the state's largest city.
The hyper-local monitors, which go by the brand name PurpleAir, will develop information about air pollution at the neighborhood level. Studies have shown that urban communities of low-income people and minorities often are disproportionately affected by air pollution.
"The data generated by this project will be critical in determining where we need to focus our energies to ensure the air quality is good in the parts of the city most populated by people of color," said James McKim, president of the Greater Manchester NAACP.
That will help to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure everyone's health, he said.
The Nature Conservancy provided a grant to Manchester NAACP to implement the program. Twelve monitors and one replacement cost about $3,500.
"It's a simple, inexpensive monitor of particles, which are the biggest concern in the city of Manchester," said Jeff Underhill, a retired air quality scientist with the DES.
Particulate matter can penetrate deeply into the lungs and negatively affect health, he said. It comes from car and truck exhaust as well as wood-burning stoves and other sources of incineration. Last summer, western forest fires triggered New Hampshire particulate monitors.
"I don't expect to find any major surprises," Underhill said, but he expects differences in city neighborhoods.
The monitor installed Tuesday was not immediately operational because workers ran into problems finding a Wi-Fi connection that could be used to relay the findings.
Monitors at DES sites costs $40,000 and can test for 10 air quality measures, as well as 150 or so organic chemicals, Underhill said.
The closest to Manchester is in Londonderry. The state used to operate monitors in Manchester, but it moved the location to Londonderry in recognition that most of the state's population is concentrated in city suburbs.
Chris Kelly, chair of the Manchester NAACP Environmental Justice Committee, said the assumption is that areas such as the North End, with bigger lots and more trees, will have better air.
"Is the air quality better there or not? We don't know," he said. It may take a year to draw conclusions, he said. Particulate pollution jumps in the winter when people idle their cars more and burn wood for heat.
The NAACP started with eight locations, but once word of the program got out, more organizations offered spots on the sides of their buildings. The city has agreed to allow access to all city-owned buildings, including schools.