Installing

Chris Kelly of Manchester, and of the NAACP's environment and climate justice committee, installs the first PurpleAir monitor in the program being supported by The Nature Conservancy and Greater Manchester NAACP. Kelly is also a solar energy specialist for Revision Energy.

 Allegra Boverman

Workers on Tuesday installed the first of 12 air-quality monitors that will go up in Manchester this spring in hopes of determining whether air in city neighborhoods is as clean and wholesome as it should be.

The baseball-sized monitor was installed with one bracket and a single screw onto the side of the pumphouse at the Rock Rimmon splash pad.

Air monitor
AIr monitor Underhill
Jeff Underhill of Bow, who is retired from the state Department of Environmental Services, talks about the PurpleAir devices being installed around Manchester in a program to monitor particulate matter in the air in city neighborhoods.