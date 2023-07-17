Firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft create and strengthen control lines of the Bassett wildfire complex

Firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft create and strengthen control lines of the Bassett wildfire complex near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, Canada July 16, 2023. 

 ALBERTA WILDFIRE/VIA REUTERS

Canada deployed its military to help overwhelmed local authorities and emergency workers fight intensifying wildfires, which have burned nearly 25 million acres of the country's land so far this year. Heavy smoke from the blazes has prompted authorities in parts of the United States to issue air quality warnings.

The Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard will head to British Columbia in the west after the Canadian government approved the province's request for federal assistance, the government said Sunday. Canadian provinces submit formal requests for federal assistance when an emergency "overwhelms or threatens to overwhelm" them, the government said, adding that British Columbia is "currently experiencing a challenging wildfire season."