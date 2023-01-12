Drinking water, stormwater and wastewater systems statewide are receiving upgrades to protect water quality and public safety — including overhauls of pipes and equipment more than 50 years old — thanks to federal COVID relief funds and a combination of federal grants and loans.
“We haven’t seen this kind of investment in resources in 20 years,” said Jim Wright, communications director for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime for many systems to take advantage of.”
More than $18.6 million — through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund and revolving funds for states — will go to infrastructure projects in Hampton, Plymouth and Bartlett, according to a news release from DES. Others in the works or in the pipeline include four large projects in Manchester, which top the state’s priority list.
NHDES has offered more than $150 million in funding for more than 260 stormwater, drainage, water-quality and sewage-related projects around the state, which have been approved or are in the application process, according to NHDES.
In these projects, outdated mechanical controls will be replaced by computerized systems, lead pipes will be replaced, and outmoded and overtaxed stormwater and sewage systems will be upgraded to handle their current load. Municipal water systems will receive new detection and treatment technology.
“It’s really about modernization,” Wright said. “New Hampshire is really fortunate because Governor Sununu redirected a lot of federal money to help with pandemic recovery to DES to help with drinking and wastewater projects.”
Because water treatment and infrastructure projects have huge price tags and require local voter approval for money to be spent, it can be a challenge to muster sufficient support at town meetings — especially in smaller communities. The infusion of ARPA and other non-local funds speeds the process without overburdening taxpayers, Wright said.
Three current projects approved by the governor and Executive Council on Oct. 19 include a system upgrade to serve 12 condominium units in Bartlett, water service improvements in Plymouth, and large-scale upgrades to Hampton’s wastewater treatment facility.
Whispering Brook Homeowners Association in Bartlett will receive a total of $300,000 in federal grants and loans, including from ARPA and the EPA. The Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District will get $2.6 million for water system improvements, including installing service lines to curbs on three streets. The town of Hampton has been awarded $15.7 million — $1.8 million from a federal ARPA grant and $13.86 million from an EPA Clean Water State Revolving Fund — to replace aging mechanical equipment and building systems and add a new automated septic waste-receiving process.
“We certainly have a very large backlog of projects because of aging infrastructure and development pressure,” said Ted Diers, assistant water division director at NHDES. Municipal systems “are coming to the end of their useful lifespan.”
Plastics protection
Demands to reduce phosphorus in wastewater and eliminate drinking-water and storm-water contaminants such as PFAS from plastics and MBTE from gasoline have upped the ante for environmental safety, facility permitting and compliance with regulations. This has required anything from improvement in filtration to replacement of contaminated water sources, Diers said.
The use of ARPA money is a windfall for towns, said Jennifer Hale, Hampton’s public works director. The Seacoast town’s wastewater treatment plant was built in the 1930s, with piecemeal upgrades between 1964 and 2012, but nothing comprehensive in 43 years, according to an engineering study.
“We’ve had some minor issues, but not to the extent of a failure,” Hale said. “By being ahead of it, we’re being proactive instead of making a detrimental reactive decision,” which can triple the cost.
The town of Hampton and NHDES have signed the grant and loan agreements, and engineers are starting the design process.
In Manchester, a record-setting bundle of wastewater treatment projects are in progress or in line to begin in phases, as a result of a 2020 consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice, the EPA, the state and the city. The city is getting $1.85 million from ARPA funds channeled through NHDES.
A $25 million upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant off Brown Avenue will remove phosphorous from wastewater discharged into the Merrimack River. That project is expected to be finished this summer, said Fred McNeill, Manchester’s chief environmental protection engineer.
The improvements were mandated by the EPA: Phosphorous sparks an algae bloom, which removes oxygen from the water and kills aquatic life.
“It will take seven years and $45 million to achieve phosphorous compliance” for the city of Manchester, McNeill said. “The EPA drives the bus on regulations and enforcement. We’re building new drainage systems designed for today’s population, impervious surfaces, and climate storms.”
The city’s Cohas Brook sewer expansion project will protect the Lake Massabesic and Cohas Brook watersheds and connect homes in Manchester’s southeast quadrant, “the last enclave without sewer service,” said McNeill.
Between water, sewage and drainage, Manchester has more than 1,000 miles of pipe beneath the streets, and more than 200 miles of it is more than 100 years old, McNeill said. “It has reached its useful life and can fail at any time.” The goal is to prevent toxic effluent from entering the Merrimack, which is a key drinking water source for communities downstream in Massachusetts.
Historic project
The upcoming Cemetery Brook drain tunnel project will be “far and away, one of the biggest civil engineering projects the city has undertaken in its history,” McNeill said. The proposed 14.5-foot-diameter drain tunnel, 30 to 80 feet below the ground, will be two miles long, and all drainage will be connected en route. It’s part of Manchester’s consent decree with the EPA to conduct a comprehensive phased-in reduction of combined sewer overflow, which has threatened the Merrimack River after major storms.
Meanwhile, a five-year project with two contracts totaling $30 million will separate storm drainage from raw sewage and relocate Christian Brook, the main drainage artery for northeast Manchester.
Ratepayers, not property taxpayers, will foot the bill to rework Manchester’s water infrastructure upgrades, McNeill said. There have been six years of rate increases of 9% from 2015 through 2021. Further rate increases have not been determined yet.
Between grants and loan forgiveness from the state, McNeill expects the financial burden on Manchester to be minimized, despite the scope of what’s involved. “They’re doing everything the best they can,” McNeill said of NHDES.
Controlling drainage and runoff has become a urgent matter in many places. A few years ago, one of the state’s old sewer systems made of brick had a leak and caused a sinkhole under Interstate 93 in Concord, said Diers at NHDES.