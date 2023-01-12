Sewer project

Drinking water, stormwater and wastewater systems statewide are receiving upgrades to protect water quality and public safety — including overhauls of pipes and equipment more than 50 years old — thanks to federal COVID relief funds and a combination of federal grants and loans.

“We haven’t seen this kind of investment in resources in 20 years,” said Jim Wright, communications director for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime for many systems to take advantage of.”