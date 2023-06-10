A much-feared moment - a summer in which the Arctic Ocean features almost entirely open water - could be coming even sooner than expected and has the possibility to become a regular event within most of our lifetimes, according to a new study.

Experts have long feared at least an occasional dwindling of floating Arctic ice down to minimal levels by 2050, with a greater risk as humans emit more greenhouse gases. The new research, though, suggests that even in a fairly low-emissions scenario that holds the planet's warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, regular years without summer Arctic sea ice could occur in the 2050s.