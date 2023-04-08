US-NEWS-MED-PFAS-HEALTH-RISKS-GET

Administrator Michael Regan of the Environmental Protection Agency speaks during a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro, North Carolina, April 19, 2021.  

MINNEAPOLIS — EPA Administrator Michael Regan last month made one of his agency's strongest statements to date about the danger of "forever chemicals." New restrictions on those pollutants in drinking water would "prevent thousands of deaths and prevent tens of thousands of serious PFAS-related illnesses," Regan said.

Scientists studying the health effects of the chemicals say that while they can't prove any one case of illness is tied to them, the statement isn't an exaggeration. A growing body of scientific research has confirmed early suspicions that PFAS are linked to some cancers, and added new connections between the chemicals and developmental problems.