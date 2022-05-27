CONCORD -- Officials from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department have closed New Hampshire’s Atlantic coastal waters, and the waters of Hampton/Seabrook Harbor, to the taking of all species of molluscan shellfish (mussels, clams, oysters) until further notice to protect the public from the possible consumption of contaminated shellfish.
This action is in response to elevated levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning or PSP, commonly known as "red tide," detected in blue mussels collected from Hampton/Seabrook Harbor Wednesday.
“Red tide toxicity levels are increasing right now in New Hampshire’s coastal waters and in Hampton/Seabrook Harbor and tributaries,” said Chris Nash, Shellfish Program Manager for NHDES. “It is too soon to know how severe this algae bloom will be, or how long it might last.” He noted that weekly sampling will continue from now until October.
Blue mussels collected from Hampton/Seabrook early this week showed low toxin levels, but samples collected on Wednesday May 25, exhibited rising toxin levels. Blue mussels from Star Island, Isles of Shoals, collected earlier this week also indicated the presence of PSP toxin.
Other New Hampshire shellfish harvesting areas, including the recreational oyster beds around Nannie Island and Adams Point in Great Bay, and the commercial oyster farms in Little Bay, are not affected by this PSP closure. Repeated testing at these sites has shown no toxicity. Furthermore, the red tide closure does not apply to the harvest or consumption of lobster, although state officials continue to advise consumers to avoid eating lobster tomalley, the soft green substance inside the lobster’s body.
Red tide is a condition in which filter-feeding shellfish such as clams, oysters, and mussels accumulate a potent neurotoxin produced by a naturally occurring marine algae. Ingesting the toxin is potentially fatal to humans, and cooking does not make contaminated shellfish safe for consumption.