Within four hours of restoring the stream flow of Bartlett Brook through two culverts under Interstate 89, baby brook trout had already made their way through, a Fish and Game official said.
Fish Habitat Program Coordinator John Magee said in a Facebook post last week “it was joy” to see the work complete.
This summer the program worked with the Department of Transportation, Weaver Brothers Construction Company and Tom Ballestero of the University of New Hampshire Civil and Environmental Engineering Department to restore fish passage on the wild brook trout stream.
Magee said the downstream Warner River and its watershed have a healthy fish population unable to access Bartlett Brook upstream of the interstate and that wild brook trout in particular use Bartlett Brook for spawning.
The two existing culverts under Interstate 89 were about 50-plus years old and were targeted to have the bottoms lined with concrete to extend their life, according to Magee.
“These original culverts were undersized compared to the bankfull width of Bartlett Brook with the result that, over the decades, a large scour hole developed downstream of each culvert, with a greater than one foot of drop from the culverts to the downstream water level,” Magee wrote on Facebook. “This made both culverts impassible to all fish species.”
Ballestero, a well-known river restoration expert, analyzed the stream and culvert hydraulics and came up with the design dimensions for each fish ramp.
“In June and July, we built a rock ramp, each with several weirs made of large boulders, at the downstream end of each culvert,” Magee wrote. “We did some final touch-up work in August to ensure that all the stream flow goes over the ramps.”
Not only baby brook trout, but blacknose dace, fallfish and white sucker have all successfully ascended the downstream ramp and culvert in the last two weeks, he said.