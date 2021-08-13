The proposed purchase of a state-regulated water company serving 720 people in Bow, Gilford, Belmont and Bretton Woods would give investors a financial windfall and allow an Eversource subsidiary to expand.
Still to be determined is whether it would do anything to clear up major consumer concerns over monthly rates — one request calls for a 427% boost — and problems with water quantity and quality, including instances of arsenic levels beyond Environmental Protection Agency standards.
These customers are served by Abenaki Water Company, which is owned by New England Service Company. Aquarion Water Company, an Eversource subsidiary, wants to purchase New England Service Company for $40.56 million, a $23 million premium over its book value.
New England Service Company President Nicholas LaChance praised the deal in April when it was announced.
”The stockholders, customers and employees of NESC will benefit from this deal with Aquarion,” he said in a statement. “We view this transaction with Aquarion as a win for all of our stakeholders, and we look forward to working closely with their team.”
On Aug. 6, the Public Utilities Commission ruled the acquisition could have an adverse effect on water rates and declined to move it forward. It invited the companies to resubmit the proposal.
The panel’s action came amid concern by consumers over an Abenaki Water Company request, made in September 2020, that would increase water rates by 124% for its Bow customers, 166% in Gilford and 427% in Belmont, where the average monthly bill would grow to $366.
The company offered to withdraw the rate increase request if the commission ruled to let the acquisition go forward.
Cristy Bresson, a resident of Bow and a customer of Abenaki Water Company, said she only drinks bottled water in her home because of concerns over arsenic.
There are water supply issues. At times, water has had to be trucked in. There are infrastructure problems, including leaks in the water-delivery system. Customers in Belmont complain that the water smells.
The Omni Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods complained that when Abenaki’s water main broke on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday, the utility said it would not be able to repair the pipe until Tuesday. The hotel hired a contractor, who finished the job the day after the break.
The hotel presented the $20,000 bill to Abenaki, which refused to pay. On June 30, the PUC ruled in favor of the hotel and ordered Abenaki to pay.
Bresson contends the company has been run poorly and its investors don’t deserve the proposed $23 million premium they would earn through the sale.
“Do the Abenaki principals need to be that rich, getting that premium?” she asked. “Why don’t you take some of that money and reinvest it into the company and fix what should have been fixed from the beginning?
“You’d still make a boatload of money, you’d still make millions in your deal. Do you really need to make $20 million and have us stuck in a rate case and suggest that we should be paying 400%? I mean it’s ludicrous.”
Donald M. Kreis, of the state Consumer Advocate Office, said that in his more than 20 years of watching utility cases, he has never seen a larger sales premium on a percentage basis.
While Abenaki’s operations have had problems, its parent company holds other attractive properties, including Valley Water Systems, a 6,800-customer utility in Connecticut, which Aquarion Water Company would gain through the acquisition.
In the long run, the Aquarion purchase could be good for Abenaki’s customers, Kreis said.
“Aquarion is a much stronger company in every respect,” he said. “They are a well-managed, competent and financially stable corporation and that is going to be better for Abenaki’s customers than the much more rinky-dink utility that is serving them now.”
Abenaki has so many problems that an eventual rate hike is practically guaranteed, but the one proposed is extraordinarily large, Kreis said.
“In some of these systems, you’re talking about huge, huge rate increases — and for people who totally can’t afford them,” Kreis said. “We’re not talking about McMansions in Bedford. We’re talking about people who live, like, in mobile homes in Laconia.”
More than 20 Abenaki customers filed comments with the PUC, including Dawn Tinsley of Belmont.
“I am a struggling single mother to a handicapped child and I cannot afford to pay the new proposed rate increase,” she stated. “We already pay the 2nd highest water rates in NH as governed by the PUC; this after an increase just a few years ago. Now Abenaki Water Company wants to double or perhaps quadruple these rates. This is frightening and would cause significant financial hardship ultimately leading me to sell my home.”
Most water rate hikes and company acquisitions fly under the radar, but there has been an unusual amount of public attention to this case, Kreis said.
“You have a relatively small bunch of people, really drastic rate increases and lousy service — that’s a scenario for people massing with torches and pitchforks at the Bastille.”
Nicholas LaChance, president of New England Service Company, declined to comment on the ongoing rate and acquisition case.
Robert Gallo, president of Abenaki, said in a public hearing on Feb. 1 that the system that services its Bow customers barely meets supply demands and that there is a ban on outdoor watering. Arsenic exceeds the EPA’s 10 parts per billion standard, he said.
The Gilford system exceeded allowable radium levels, he said. Work is planned to address excess iron and manganese in the Belmont system.
In a June 28 hearing, Aquarion CEO Donald Morrissey was candid about the problems facing Abenaki.
“I think the challenge for us all, and I mean ‘the collective all,’ everybody that’s party to this conversation right now, is that you’re looking at a business, Abenaki, that is effectively a basket case,” he said. “It is on the borderline non-viable, right, a regulated utility that is losing money. There is a need for rate relief.”