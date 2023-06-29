Gay panic defense ban clears NH Legislature
The New Hampshire House of Representatives and State Senate voted for the state to join 14 others that outlaw the gay panic defense in which an accused seeks a lesser punishment for murdering someone due to the gender identity of the victim.

Here, State Rep. and retired Supreme Court Justice Robert Lynn, R-Windham, left, last week presented to House-Senate negotiators language they adopted as part of the bill.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Over the objection of some social conservatives, lawmakers approved having New Hampshire join states that ban the so-called “gay panic” defense that allows someone accused of murder to seek a lesser conviction because the victim they killed had a different “gender identity” than their sex at birth.

The 271-98 vote in the House of Representatives and voice vote in the Senate sends this measure (HB 315) on to Gov. Chris Sununu, who is considered likely to sign it.