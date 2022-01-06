The town of Bedford and the Piscataquog Land Conservancy have completed the conservation of 123 acres of land formerly owned by the Marcia Marston Trust in Bedford and Goffstown.
On Dec. 23, the town of Bedford purchased approximately 46 acres of undeveloped land from the Marston Trust located on the west side of Wallace Road, on the Bedford/Goffstown border.
The Marston Trust had previously been preparing to market the land for development, according to the town of Bedford. The million-dollar purchase was funded from the town’s conservation fund, meaning there is no impact on town taxpayers.
As an additional conservation measure, the town of Bedford conveyed a conservation easement on the 46-acre parcel to the conservancy. Bedford also signed an agreement with the Marston Trust giving the town a right of first offer to purchase an additional 72-acre parcel located across the street on Wallace Road, if the trust ever decides to sell it in the future.
In a separate transaction completed on Dec. 15, the Marston Trust donated 77 acres of nearby land in Bedford and Goffstown to the conservancy to be managed for wildlife conservation and low-impact recreation.
The Marston lands include a long stretch of undeveloped frontage on Wallace Road, a fast-developing area, identified in the Bedford Open Space plan as a priority for protection because of its proximity to other conservation lands, demand for development, existing natural conditions and scenic opportunities.
The town of Bedford and the Piscataquog Land Conservancy share ownership and conservation responsibilities on several properties such as Pulpit Rock, Educational Farm at Joppa Hill, and the Van Loan Preserve.