U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Maui

President Joe Biden is welcomed by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green next to first lady Jill Biden at Kahului Airport, in Maui, Hawaii, Monday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

KAHULUI, Hawaii -- President Joe Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, nearly two weeks after wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island and killed more than 114 people, for a brief visit where consoled victims and consulted with local authorities.

Biden landed late morning, local time, and headed straight for a helicopter tour of burned-out areas with first lady Jill Biden. They paused their vacation in Lake Tahoe on Monday to fly from Reno, Nevada, to Maui.