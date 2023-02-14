SOLAR-BG

A Solarpro employee holds a LG Electronics Inc. NeON R 370W solar panel ahead of installation on the rooftop of a residential property in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 17, 2021. Australia is the global leader in generating electricity from the sun. Some 27% of buildings had a solar system on their roof at the end of 2020, the highest proportion in the world, according to figures from BNEF.  

 Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

The Biden administration laid out plans to steer $7 billion toward residential and community solar projects in disadvantaged communities, while signaling it intended to widely distribute roughly $20 billion from last year's climate law to catalyze clean energy investments nationwide.

With formal notices published Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency said it envisioned doling that nearly $20 billion to as many as 15 community development organizations, credit unions, housing agencies and other not-for-profit institutions, largely rebuffing entreaties to dedicate the money to capitalize a single, nationwide green bank.