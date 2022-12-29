 Skip to main content
Biden tax credits aim to jolt electric delivery truck demand

Electric Rivian trucks purchased by Amazon are pictured in Poway California

The United States will introduce incentives on Jan. 1 for delivery firms and other companies to switch to electric trucks as part of a broad push to get polluting, workhorse vehicles off roads and out of neighborhoods.

The first-of-its-kind incentives, established under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will offer tax credits of $7,500 or $40,000 depending on the size of the electric vehicle (EV). Delivery companies like FedEx and Amazon.com would qualify at the $7,500 level for many of their electric trucks.

