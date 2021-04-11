Frogs and salamanders will be crossing streets on rainy nights in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout.
In Keene and other areas of the state, volunteers will be out and about to help monitor and track the activity on some of the busy nights — called “big nights” — and oversee road closures in spots to divert traffic. Amphibians migrate to and from vernal pool breeding grounds every spring, which inevitably leads to flattened creatures on the roadway.
The Harris Center of Conservation Education each year trains volunteers to help the cold-blooded animals safely make it across streets in the Monadnock region.
Most of the activity takes place on rainy nights after the ground has thawed and temperatures are above 40 degrees — when most humans are tucked away at home for the night.
Many volunteers get excited to get out there to witness the action.
“It really feels quite magical out there on these big nights, because there can be hundreds of amphibians you see in the span of a few hours,” said Brett Amy Thelen, science director at the Harris Center for Conservation Education.
“It feels like stepping into another world.”
The Salamander Crossing Brigade is back after taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first in the Keene area occurred on March 24; such crossings are expected to continue.
On March 24, the organization received data from 30 different crossing sites.
Volunteers are trained not to interfere with traffic, but rather help the amphibians get across quicker.
The organization keeps a “salamander forecast” on its website which lists, unlikely, maybe or high probability scenarios based on weather reports.
The Lebanon Conservation Commission has adopted a more informal version of the program. Other grassroots crossing efforts happen in Candia and Franconia.
The amphibians, including wood frogs, Jefferson salamanders, spring peepers, spotted salamanders, American toads and gray tree frogs, return to the same wetlands each year.
“In this modern landscape they need to cross roads to get where they are going,” Thelan said. “Roadkill is a significant conservation concern for these species because there are hundreds or thousands of them on the road at any given time and people don’t see them.”
It’s easy for cars to cruise by and not even know about the animals on the road because of lack of visibility, Thelen said.
Since 2007, volunteers have moved more than 53,000 amphibians out of harm’s way, according to the organization.
This year, more than 400 people were trained during a virtual training session last month.
“We talk about the ecology of this and how to know when a migration might be happening,” Thelen said.
In Lebanon, the conservation commission asks residents to send data they collect and a map of crossing is frequently updated on its website. Much of the training came from the Harris Center.
The city has worked for the past two years to get word out about the program.
“The map is fantastic, it is really interactive, you can click on all the spots around town and find out if there is recent data,” said Sarah Riley, a member of the commission.
The Lebanon program uses a “do it yourself” model.
“It is a great way to raise awareness and education about amphibians and these seasonal migrations,” Riley said.
The city saw some activity recently, but Riley hesitated to call it a big night.
“I think it is really valuable for humans to know about this huge component of our habitat, they are among us,” she said. “Our roads bisect their habitat, and so oftentimes it goes unseen because it is in the dark and in the rain … they are a huge component to the biomass of the forested world in New England.”
In Keene, part of the program involves closing North Lincoln Street on big nights.
Another solution could involve building tunnel systems, which has been done in areas of Massachusetts and Vermont.
Those systems are cost prohibitive for a lot of communities.
“They make sense in some places where you have huge numbers of amphibians or rare species,” Thelen said.
She hopes in the next 10 years there will be more coordinated efforts across the entire state.
The Harris Center has trained more than 1,500 volunteers in the past 15 years.
“Many of them go out year after year,” Thelen said. “It becomes like a tradition for them.”
Part of the program is about raising awareness about the migrations. The easiest way to help: not drive on rainy, warm nights in the spring and summer.
“They could be saving dozens of lives without even knowing it,” she said.