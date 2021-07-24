BETHLEHEM — A book by a pair of North Country authors aims to teach young readers about the outdoors and how conservation officers protect the valuable resources within it.
“A Cowboy in the Woods” is co-written by Wayne Saunders, who in 2018 retired as chief of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s District 1 office in Lancaster, and by Lindsay Webb, who has been with the agency for 15 years and is currently a naturalist, biologist and environmental educator.
Saunders and Webb first met when they worked at the Fish and Game headquarters in Concord, and stayed in touch professionally. When Saunders, who grew up in Belmont and now resides in Stark, retired and created the Wardens Watch podcast, Webb, who is from Bethlehem via Broad Brook, Conn., built the website for the program.
In 2019, it was over a cup of coffee that the pair decided to do a book for children.
The resulting “A Cowboy in the Woods” is illustrated by wildlife artist Ashley Mayers and published by TMC Books of Conway.
The book — which Saunders and Webb said during a recent interview is the first in the planned five-book “Junior Game Warden Series” — tells the story of 8-year old Bobby Forest, who spends a summer closely observing and recording the animals in his neighborhood.
Bobby also does some fishing, which is set in a non-specific location in the northern part of the country, and he solves mysteries, too.
The book title comes from Saunders’ own journey to becoming a conservation officer.
That trip began when a 6-year-old Saunders was bird hunting with his father, Bill, and they met a conservation officer who checked that they were hunting legally. The incident made an impression upon the younger Saunders who asked his dad, “Who is the cowboy in the woods?”
Eventually, Wayne Saunders became one of the cowboys in the woods of the Granite State, and will be remembered for the 23 years of good he did there, but maybe even more so for what happened to him on Aug. 19, 1997.
On that date, a man who’d had a long-running dispute with town officials in Columbia, shot and killed two state troopers — a district court judge and a newspaper editor in neighboring Colebrook.
Saunders was wounded in the subsequent pursuit, with his life likely being saved when a shot ricocheted off his badge.
Neither that shooting, nor the back story of the book’s title are in “A Cowboy in the Woods,” said Webb.
Instead, it is about the enthusiastic Bobby, “a curious kid who loves to explore and is curious about the outdoors.”
Formerly featured on the reality TV show “North Woods Law,” Saunders said that program has interested people in what Fish and Game conservation officers do, and inspired some to join the department.
He hopes “A Cowboy in the Woods” may have a similar effect.