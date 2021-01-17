Charles and Mabel Niebling of Boscawen have been named the 2021 Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year.
“It is certainly an honor to be recognized among so many dedicated New Hampshire forest stewards who have received the Tree Farmer of the Year award over the years,” Niebling said in a Division of Forests and Lands news release. “This has been a labor of love for me and my family; our commitment to the land is simply to leave it better than we found it 20 years ago.”
The Nieblings purchased their 67-acre tree farm in 2001. Certified tree farms range from 10 to 10,000 acres; there are 1,450 certified tree farms in New Hampshire, totaling 500,000 acres. Each must have a written forest management plan, which the Nieblings have had since 2003.
According to the news release, the Nieblings focus on maintaining and improving the overall quality of timber and forest products; protecting water quality of wetlands and river zones; and creating a diversity of wildlife habitats for game and non-game species while conserving native plant species. They also preserve the property for hiking, bird-watching, hunting, snowmobiling and horseback riding.
Located at the north end of Boscawen, the tract has been the site of multiple “Friday Forestry” group meetings of forestry industry leaders, foresters, logging contractors and other tree farmers.
The New Hampshire Tree Farm Program nomination for the Niebling tree farm noted that “Charlie ‘walks the walk,’ tirelessly pursuing forestry improvements to his Certified Tree Farm which he is eager to share and explain. His passion is infectious.
“Charlie is widely renowned for working long days in his woods at every opportunity, year-round and has instilled this ethic in his family and in his advocacy for tree farming in the greater New Hampshire forestry community.”
The New Hampshire Tree Farm Program is co-sponsored by the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, the Granite State Division of the Society of American Foresters, the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, the N.H. Timberland Owners Association and UNH-Cooperative Extension.
For more details, visit nhtreefarm.org.