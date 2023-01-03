The remains of the Tool Building at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, shown on Feb. 14, 2019, after an accidental fire destroyed the structure. Tax credits are being used by the Forest Society to renovate the 1884 Carriage Barn at The Rocks.
BETHLEHEM -- Twelve businesses across the state have helped the Forest Society meet its 2022 goal for the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority Tax Credit Program.
The society was awarded $300,000 in tax credits through the CDFA Tax Credit Program earlier this year to support the renovation of the Carriage Barn at The Rocks forest reservation.
The credits are being used to renovate the 1884 Carriage Barn as a new program and event center at The Rocks, which will be known as Forest Society North at The Rocks.
The renovation will retain the historic exterior of the building and convert the interior into a net-zero energy efficient structure featuring geothermal and solar photovoltaic systems.
The Rocks is a 1,400-acre property that serves as the organization's northern New Hampshire campus.
"In addition to creating a welcoming natural and cultural history destination, the Forest Society's investment at The Rocks will allow professional conservation staff serving the North Country to be based at The Rocks," said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, in a statement.
CDFA's Tax Credit Program offers New Hampshire businesses the opportunity to invest in community economic development initiatives throughout the state.
"The Forest Society owns 17 forest reservations in the North Country. A greater presence at The Rocks will allow us to play a consistent role as a convener, educator, and economic engine in the North Country," Savage said.
The following businesses made contributions for The Rocks project through the tax credit program: