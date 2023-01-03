Tool building

The remains of the Tool Building at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, shown on Feb. 14, 2019, after an accidental fire destroyed the structure. Tax credits are being used by the Forest Society to renovate the 1884 Carriage Barn at The Rocks.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent/file

BETHLEHEM -- Twelve businesses across the state have helped the Forest Society meet its 2022 goal for the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority Tax Credit Program.

The society was awarded $300,000 in tax credits through the CDFA Tax Credit Program earlier this year to support the renovation of the Carriage Barn at The Rocks forest reservation.