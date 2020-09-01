Casella Waste Systems told the Dalton Board of Selectmen on Monday that the landfill it is proposing would generate more than $71 million worth of benefits to the community over a 25-year period.
During the board meeting that was broadcast via Zoom, Brian Oliver, who is a vice president with Rutland-Vt.-based Casella, presented his company’s “community host benefit agreement” for the Granite State Landfill.
To be located off New Hampshire Route 116, west of Forest Lake State Park, the 137-acre landfill would serve the state’s solid-waste disposal needs for the better part of 40 years, according to Casella.
Company representatives have previously said that in addition to approval for the Dalton landfill, they are also seeking approval from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to enlarge the North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem by six acres, which would allow it to operate through 2026.
The wind-down of the Bethlehem landfill, which currently accepts waste from more than half of all New Hampshire communities, would coincide with the July 1, 2026, opening of the Dalton landfill.
The NCES landfill has been a longtime source of controversy in Bethlehem and the Dalton landfill has been flagged by critics who complain it would increase truck traffic as well as generating dust, noise and odors that have a negative effect on property values and quality of life.
To prevent a landfill in Dalton, residents, led by Jon Swan, a founder of Save Forest Lake, successfully petitioned the town of adopt emergency zoning laws.
In his presentation Monday, Oliver addressed a plan by Casella to mitigate any negative impact of the Dalton landfill on property values, but began with an overview of the “community host benefit agreement,” which he said would provide Dalton $2.2 million in its first year.
The agreement is made up of six components, he said, the first being $2 million in annual property taxes, subject to increases in the federal Consumer Price Index. Casella would make up any shortfall through monthly payments to the town, said Oliver.
A second benefit of the Dalton landfill would be a “community enhancement fund,” he said, which annually would allocate $50,000 to be used by the town for health, safety and welfare projects. Some money would also go to the town from renewable energy/electricity generation at the Dalton landfill, said Oliver.
If the Dalton landfill is built, Casella would provide the town with free curbside waste and recycling pick-up for residences and small businesses and would accept transfers of up to 1,000 tons a year of solid waste and demolition debris from the current municipal landfill.
Finally, Casella will provide “property-value protection,” said Oliver, so that in situations where a homeowner sold their property for less than the listing price, Casella would pay the difference. If a property did not sell for an extended period Casella would buy it, he said.
There were no questions or actions taken by the board after Oliver’s presentation, but he said he expected to hear back from members about Casella’s community-host agreement.
On Tuesday, Swan said the NH DES will likely find that the expansion of Casella’s Bethlehem landfill and the construction of a landfill in Dalton are not warranted because there is capacity at both the Mount Carberry landfill in Success and the Turnkey landfill in Rochester.