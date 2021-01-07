The owner of several rundown buildings in Claremont is being taken to court by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services over the alleged improper disposal of asbestos.
Frank Sargent, owner of Twin State Property, is being sued by DES in Sullivan County Superior Court over his handling of asbestos at one of his properties, this one at 36 Sugar River Drive, according to court records.
Sargent’s business has been under scrutiny with the city for years as he has racked up close to $2 million in liens, back taxes, and court judgments. The city is currently in the process of taking several of his buildings through the tax deed process.
Sargent, who lives in Charlestown, was unable to be reached. He has reportedly not cooperated with city officials when it comes to his buildings, and at one point fled the state, according to the DES lawsuit.
Sargent, who is licensed as an asbestos contractor, bought the property from another owner around 2017 and demolished the two-story residential building, according to the lawsuit. He left debris piles containing asbestos on site long after the summer demolition was complete, according to the lawsuit.
In December of 2017, city officials contacted the state.
“A Claremont building official informed the Department that ‘(Mr. Sargent) left behind a lot of debris from a demolition and has since fled the State and we are left to clean up the mess but we want to make sure that the asbestos abatement was done properly,’” the lawsuit states.
A subsequent DES inspection in January 2018 found the debris piles undisturbed, and DES officials contacted Sargent, who said he would hire an asbestos contractor when the snow melted. By September 2018, the debris pile remained, according to the lawsuit.
The state can seek fines of up to $25,000 per day of violation, according to the lawsuit.
The city is in the process of taking eight buildings from Sargent through the tax deed process, as he owes close to $300,000 to the city on those properties.
According to city records, Sargent owes close to $70,000 to the Internal Revenue Service and has IRS liens on his properties. Twin State Property is also subject to a court order out of the Sullivan Superior Court and as a result has hundreds of thousands of dollars more in liens on the properties, according to city records.
With city taxes included, the properties in total are close to $2 million in liens, while the total assessed value for the properties are $872,000. According to city records, however, the most recent sales price on the buildings total $226,200.