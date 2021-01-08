Runoff from a car wash turned a stream in Weare bright green on Friday, but the vibrant chemicals are not thought to threaten drinking water.
The Weare Fire Department got a call about the stream along the North Stark Highway just after noon Friday, and saw the stream was bright green.
Chief Robert Vezina of the Weare Fire Department said the stream was the color of the Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day, famously dyed green every March.
Firefighters traced the chemicals back to a car wash on North Stark Highway, where Vezina said it looked like the system to drain cleaning chemicals was not working properly. Firefighters contained the leak with help from the state Department of Environmental Services, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Weare Department of Public Works.
Vezina said the chemicals were contained for now but had flowed into wetlands that drain into the Piscataquog River. The green color could show up downstream in the spring, Vezina said.