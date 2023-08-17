Canada goose
Buy Now

A Canada goose waits on a rock for its companions coming up the Merrimack River in Manchester in this October 2021 file photo.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

LOWELL, Massachusetts — Amid the historic amount of rain that has fallen on the region this month, the Duck Island Clean Water Facility, run by the Lowell Regional Water Authority, issued a series of combined sewer overflow notifications.

"This is a public notification that ... high flow discharges are currently underway at the Lowell Wastewater Utility and/or its diversion structures," read a Tuesday email notification, one of many such notifications of late.