BEDFORD — With so much development in town, new efforts have been made to permanently protect about 700 acres of conservation land.
“Bedford definitely has been one of the fastest-growing communities in recent decades. The amount of ongoing growth, development and redevelopment that is happening there is about as intense as you are going to see in New Hampshire — it is the epicenter of growth in southern New Hampshire,” said Chris Wells, president and executive director of the Piscataquog Land Conservancy. “As a land conservation group, we ourselves are operating in what is the busiest, fastest economically vibrant part of the state, which is a challenge.”
The Bedford Land Trust, a nonprofit founded in 1990 to conserve open space in Bedford, recently merged into the Piscataquog Land Conservancy, a regional land trust based in New Boston. As a result, 704 acres of the Bedford Land Trust’s conservation property and financial assets have been transferred to the Piscataquog Land Conservancy.
Although the land conservancy does not own the 704 acres, it now holds the easements on the 14 properties throughout Bedford that cannot be subdivided or developed, Wells said. Some of those properties include the town’s 330-acre Pulpit Rock conservation area, 192-acre Joppa Hill property, 68-acre Van Loan Preserve and four other smaller parcels owned by the town.
“It’s a privilege to have these natural areas available for the public to enjoy. Looking to the future, the most important thing is that the land that has been set aside for conservation will continue to be protected and monitored,” said Jeanene Procopis, co-chair of the Bedford Land Trust, in a statement.
The merger has been discussed by the two nonprofit organizations for several years. As an all-volunteer board, the Bedford Land Trust was looking to have a full-time organization with professional staff legally defend the 700 acres of property in perpetuity, Wells said. He said the Piscataquog Land Conservancy, a nationally accredited organization with a staff of four employees, will work to protect Bedford’s natural resources, its water quality, habitat, wildlife and conservation recreation areas.
“Every property has a story behind it, and we are grateful to all who have helped us in our work. At the same time, we know this is the right thing to do, and the PLC will be an outstanding steward of our conservation easements going forward,” said Rita Carroll, co-chair of the Bedford Land Trust, in a statement.
As of Jan. 1, the PLC 126 properties and more than 8,000 acres to preserve, which including parcels in 23 communities in southern New Hampshire that encompass watersheds of the Piscataquog, Souhegan and Nashua rivers.