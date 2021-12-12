The New Hampshire State Conservation Committee’s 2022 Conservation Moose Plate Grant Program has awarded $379,913 in grant funds to 15 projects that will protect, restore, and enhance the state’s valuable natural resources.
The NH State Conservation Committee’s competitive grant program awards grants annually to exceptional projects that enhance conservation benefits in one of six project categories: Water Quality and Quantity, Wildlife Habitat, Soil Conservation and Flooding, Best Management Practices, Conservation Planning, and Land Conservation.
Eligible grant applicants include county conservation districts, municipalities, qualified conservation nonprofit organizations, county cooperative extension natural resource programs, public and private schools (Kindergarten through Grade 12), and scout groups.
The SCC Conservation Grant Program is funded through the sale of Conservation and Heritage License Plates, known as “Moose Plates”. Vehicle owners may purchase conservation license plates for $38 the first year, and $30 in succeeding years when renewing or registering a vehicle. To learn more, visit www.mooseplate.com.
To view a list of the 2022 grant recipients and to learn more about the State Conservation Committee’s annual Conservation Grant Program, visit http://www.nh.gov/scc/grants/.