GILFORD — Cyanobacteria is in bloom early this year, and that’s not good for lake-goers’ health, the environment or the region’s economy.
Water-borne cyanobacteria blooms, also called blue-green algae, can make people and animals sick and block sunlight other organisms need to live. They usually appear in August, when lake water is warmer, according to Pat Tarpey, president of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
Public health advisories recently were issued at Ellacoya State Park in Gilford and Lake Opechee in Laconia warning of the potentially toxic bacteria at the two Lakes Region beaches.
Those advisories since have been lifted, but a new advisory was issued for Keyser Pond in Henniker on Wednesday.
When fecal bacteria or cyanobacteria counts at designated public beaches are higher than the state standards, the state puts out an advisory.
Exposure to cyanotoxins can cause damage to the liver, kidney and central nervous system and irritate the skin, according to the DES. Symptoms include cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache and muscle and joint pain.
Cyanobacteria poses a risk not only to swimmers’ health, but to the health of the region’s economy, especially when it affects the state’s largest lake.
“This is your bread and butter, this is your golden goose,” Tarpey said.
Property on Winnipesaukee is worth $16.4 billion, and the lake generates another $800 million through a combination of sources including property taxes, tourism, boating, fishing, summer-camp and water supply revenues, the study said.
Water quality is critical, Tarpey said. Historically, threats to that quality have included acid rain, variable milfoil and cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria becomes more abundant as nutrients such as nitrogen and, particularly, phosphorus increase.
“A lot of this comes down to the phosphorus which feeds the milfoil, algae and cyanobacteria,” Tarpey said.
Much of the phosphorus that ends up in Lake Winnipesaukee comes from development of the waterfront, she said.
Polluted storm water runs off roads, driveways, roofs and other hard surfaces into the lake, which intensifies threats like cyanobacteria blooms, Tarpey said.
In 2020, the state issued 23 cyanobacteria advisories and 35 alerts statewide. In 2021, the numbers rose to 32 advisories and 40 alerts.
Tarpey said the LWA’s outreach efforts have been well-received, with businesses around Lake Winnipesaukee getting the message that “the environment and the economy are the opposite sides of the same coin.”
More recently, the LWA has focused its attention on helping individual property owners — even those whose properties are not along the shoreline — to reduce the amount of phosphorus and other pollutants entering the lake through “simple do-it-yourself” efforts.
A water barrel and a drip-infiltration trench are easy ways to treat rain water coming off roofs, she said. Having the right vegetation along the shorefront helps, too.
The LWA will assess a property for free and write up a report with recommendations, said Tarpey, who is “cautiously optimistic” that the future is positive for Lake Winnipesaukee.
“I think the mindset has changed at the community level,” she said, with a growing number of communities, like Moultonborough, tackling water-quality problems themselves. Tarpey noted that Moultonborough voters have authorized spending $1 million to eradicate milfoil, a tedious, labor-intensive and ongoing process.
But that money is just to battle milfoil, Tarpey said, and, overall, communities and the state need to invest more resources on the multiple threats to water quality on Lake Winnipesaukee and other bodies of water.