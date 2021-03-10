Despite strong opposition at Tuesday’s Littleton town elections and a lawsuit that questions the legitimacy of its permits, a Vermont company says it’s moving forward with a landfill in Dalton.
Known as the Granite State Landfill, the facility has been criticized for its potential adverse economic and environmental impacts, including on Forest Lake State Park directly east of it.
On Tuesday, by an almost three to one margin — 758 to 264 — Littleton voters supported a non-binding advisory warrant article opposing the landfill.
The article resolves to oppose the the state Department of Environmental Services’ approval of “any application for another commercial landfill to be built in the North Country.”
Joe Fusco, a vice president with Burlington, Vt.-based Casella Waste Management, said because landfills evoke “an emotional and visceral response that’s not always positive,” votes like the one in Littleton “don’t surprise us.”
He said it was “interesting that voters in neighboring towns feel it’s important to tell the good citizens of Dalton they shouldn’t have the opportunity to benefit from the significant economic value this project represents.”
As much as criticism is expected when landfills are proposed, Fusco said, so are lawsuits. “We are prepared to address those.”
In particular, Fusco was referring to a lawsuit filed Feb. 11 in Merrimack County Superior Court by the Conservation Law Foundation, which alleges that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services ignored state law that required it to update New Hampshire’s solid-waste management plan every six years.
The updated plan would be the basis for the agency’s permitting of new and expanded landfills, but the Conservation Law Foundation said the state’s environmental department has not updated the plan since 2003 and shouldn’t be allowed to issue new permits, including one for the Granite State Landfill, until it does.
A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for March 23.
The Conservation Law Foundation says the Granite State Landfill would have “an enormous impact on waste management in New Hampshire for decades to come” and that it would be built “dangerously close to Forest Lake and Forest Lake State Park.”
Reagan Bissonnette, executive director of the Epsom-based Northeast Resource Recovery Association, and Marc Morgan, a member of that group and Lebanon’s solid waste manager, said landfills will remain a part of New Hampshire’s solid-waste management for the foreseeable future.
About half of the trash that ends up in New Hampshire landfills comes from out of state, said Bissonnette and Morgan. A lot of it is from Massachusetts, which has in recent years closed landfills and/or limited their expansion.
Morgan, who was on the DES committee that wrote the 2003 solid-waste management plan, concurred with Bissonnette that landfills are unjustly stigmatized and that folks are riled up about them because of the out-of-state trash they accept.
Trash has “got to go somewhere and I’m not saying that Dalton is the ‘somewhere,’” Morgan said. “It’s a complicated issue.”