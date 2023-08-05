NOTTINGHAM
Fresh from taking their bar exams, seven New York University graduates admired a view they couldn’t find in high-rise Manhattan.
Surveying the green carpet of trees stretching for miles from the South Mountain summit at Pawtuckaway State Park on a clear morning, Adrian Chochorek declared: “It’s super nice.”
Chochorek is accustomed to hiking from one end of Manhattan to the other, but Pawtuckaway’s trails presented a different challenge. “The rocks and stuff are fun to dodge around,” he said Thursday.
Groups such as the NYU grads and 26 Bedford High School freshmen also visiting the summit that day are helping the state parks system make up for an attendance downturn caused by above-average rainfall, especially in June.
Park attendance at Pawtuckaway was down 29% between March 1 and July 30 and off 17% statewide compared to the same period last year.
Nearly a half-million people visited 32 locations managed by the parks division. The number of campers was up 3% at Pawtuckaway and off 2% overall at the state campgrounds between April 1 and July 30, according to state figures.
“June and July’s wet weather had an impact on the outdoor recreation industry in the state, including state parks and campgrounds, but with recent stretches of good weather, pent-up demand and several months to go in the season, we think we can close the gap in comparison to last summer,” said Brian Wilson, director of the state Division of Parks & Recreation.
Meanwhile, Maine’s total park attendance also was down 17% through July 31 compared to the same time last year, with camping visits off 8% from last year.
“June’s weather is the primary cause” for the attendance drop, according to Maine parks spokesman Jim Britt.
In New Hampshire, “the rain has had a significant impact to our statewide trail system,” with Cheshire County the hardest-hit, Wilson said.
“We have rail trails throughout that region that experienced major washouts and each washout will be a significant cost to repair,” he said, estimating it “would be well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Boulder field
Amid thick tree coverage and boulders the size of SUVs, the only noise to be heard was water trickling from a brook with enough smaller partly submerged rocks for a person to cross. On the other side was William Bullard, from Salisbury, North Carolina.
He came armed with a guide book, a mat and chalk to what’s known as Boulder Field.
“That’s exactly why I came here, for bouldering,” — or climbing without ropes, Bullard said. “I didn’t even know I was coming here a week ago.”
And he didn’t know how long he would stay.
“I have no idea what I’m doing. It’s vacation. I don’t want to plan,” Bullard said.
After several attempts, he made it to the top of a boulder twice his height.
“You’ve got to solve the puzzle,” Bullard said. “Other than mosquitoes, this place is like heaven.”
Catch and release
Amber Venne sat next to her 9-year-old son Finley, who was fishing within walking distance of their waterfront campsite on the park’s 5,500 acres.
“We’ve been going every year since COVID,” the Merrimack mom said. “This was the only place you could go on vacation.”
She books at the 192-site campground on the first day reservations are open — 11 months in advance.
“It’s a gamble (with the weather),” Venne said. “It’s worked out every year.”
Finley had caught a 2-foot bass the previous day, and his mom took a picture of him posing with his catch.
On the other side of the same bridge, 14-year-old Tim Schlosser of Portsmouth landed a 9-inch bass that morning and tossed him back.
“I love fishing. I like to swim, too,” said the youth, who enjoyed being able to do either whenever he wanted.
A Canadian couple from Quebec enjoyed a four-night stay at Pawtuckaway, cooking bacon and eggs outdoors and kayaking in the nearby lake.
Sylvain Charest showed off the beautiful video he took there of a loon and its call.
“We’ve seen a lot of loons,” he said.
“We’re going to be back one day, for sure,” Charest said.
Freshman orientation
Twenty-six teenagers entering their first year at Bedford High School rested atop the South Mountain summit by the fire tower.
The park visit was for “team building and the opportunity to get out of the classroom” and learn more about their fellow students, said school counselor Jessica Bennett.
“I can’t feel if my asthma is starting up or I’m just scared,” one boy said on his way down the trail, which offered loose rocks and plenty of tree roots to trip over.
One girl took a spill but wasn’t injured.
At the summit, Frank Silva of Hampton had a water bottle filled with nuts, raisins and M&Ms. He planned to hike for 3½ to four hours, with a stop to eat his turkey sandwich with Gatorade.
“It just takes all of the stress out of the day,” said Silva, 65, who recently retired. “Better than sitting in a cubicle.”
NYU grads celebrate
The South Mountain’s 908-foot elevation just about equals the height of the Chrysler Building, once New York’s tallest building, minus its steel spire.
The NYU group, including one student from Oregon, was staying nearly a week at an Airbnb in Derry after taking their bar exams.
“This is our celebration trip,” said Chamblee Shufflebarger, who lives in New York City.
They wore a mix of pants and shorts, long-sleeved shirts and midriff-exposing tops.
“We’re all really out of shape after studying all summer,” said Shufflebarger, who rested while others in her group climbed the nearby fire tower.