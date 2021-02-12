Victims of Monday's fire at Sunview Apartments in Raymond will be able to pick up donated items that have yet to be claimed beginning next week.
Storage units donated by Kris Spanks of a local U-Haul rental company have been set up in the parking lot of Raymond High School to hold the items until they find a new home.
Donated items, which will be available for pick up through mid-March, include clothing, footwear, outerwear, bedding, bins and boxes.
The storage units will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 12.
Fire victims are being encouraged to take whatever they need over the next couple of weeks. Beginning on March 1, any Raymond resident who may be in need can stop by and take items as well. Any remaining items will be donated to charity on March 15.
Anyone taking items is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Any future donations should be directed to the town, except monetary donations that are specifically intended to be used to support the education of Raymond students displaced by the fire.
Those looking to donate items that are specifically needed should coordinate with Denise O’Grady, the town's welfare officer, via email at dogrady@raymondnh.gov.
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided at no cost for any individual affected by the fire until further notice. Those who wish to receive pre-ordered bagged meals should contact school nutrition services director Judy DiNatale at 603-895-6616 ext. 2345 or at j.dinatale@sau33.com.